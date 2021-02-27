Discover the PS5 Features of Crash Bandicoot 4 in New Trailer

Earlier this month, Toys for Bob announced that last year’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would be making its way onto PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch on March 12, followed by a PC launch later this year.

During Sony’s most recent State of Play, Activision kicked off the event with a deep dive into how the 90s-inspired 3D platformer would run specifically on PS5, which can be seen in the trailer below. In addition to running at 4K and 60 FPS, Crash Bandicoot 4 on PS5 will also support 3D audio and faster load times. Plus, Toys for Bob is making sure to take advantage of some of the console’s more unique features, including the adaptive triggers on the Dualsense controller and the Activity Cards via the PS5 system UI. Just like on Xbox One, players who already own the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version at launch at no additional cost.

For more on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which is currently available on PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.