NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139… Soundtrack Available For Pre-Order

The newly reworked soundtrack for NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139 is now available for pre-order from Square Enix’s website. The soundtrack has an asking price of $35.99 and features 45 tracks, four of which are brand new pieces to be experienced for the first time. NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139… is an enhanced version of the 2010 title. During the original Japanese release there was NieR Gestalt and NieR Replicant. The former the player controls an older version of titular character who is Yonah’s father and was released in the United States as NieR. NieR Replicant features a younger Nier who is portrayed as Yonah’s brother which was never released outside of Japan. Like the hugely successful NieR Automata, the original NieR (both Replicant and Gestalt) had an incredible soundtrack and having this updated version is released should be music to fans’ ears.