New Characters, Maps Shown for Gears 5 – Operation 6

The next content drop for Gears 5, Operation 6, was revealed with a new trailer today. Several kinds of additions are coming via Operation 6, but the highlight is probably the new characters and map coming to the game.

Operation 6 adds Colonel Victor Hoffman, Queen Reyna and the Locust Zealot join the multiplayer frenzy as playable characters. Spire is returning as a multiplayer map, and the Control gametype is being added as a multiplayer game mode. It works a lot like standard king of the hill, but players must remain within the control areas in order to score points. A new Horde event: “Escape From Kadar” and a new tour of duty will also begin with the launch of Operation 6 this week.

Gears 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.