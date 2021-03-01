PC Engine, TurboGrafx-16 Anthology Book Launches on Kickstarter

The PC Engine (known as TurobGrafx-16 in some regions) was a console that never got the attention it deserved. Even so, there are many fans who adore the platform to this day.

If you consider yourself a lover of PC Engine then you’ll probably be interested in picking up a new book. Officially titled the PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16/PC-FX Anthology, this new book will provide history on the systems, details of the hardware, and reviews of all games! That’s over 900 game reviews in total.

The Kickstarter campaign will be the only way to grab the Gunhed Deluxe Edition. It offers a signature from Hiromasa Iwasaki, a designer of classic titels such as Ys Book I & II. Don’t worry, a regular version of the book will still be available after the campaign.