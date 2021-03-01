R.B.I. Baseball 21 Gameplay Trailer Released

Spring Training has started for Major League Baseball and MLB Games has released a new trailer for R.B.I. Baseball 21. Chicago White Sox superstar shortstop Tim Anderson will grace the cover of this year’s title. This will be the eighth installment in the franchise and it is being developed by both MLB Games and VR Team. New features will include new commentary, a new way to create a player, progressive time scenarios and more. You can see the full list below along with the trailer for the game.

Play-by-play commentary by MLB Network’s Fran Charles;

Create-a-player mode in which a player builds the ultimate five-tool player;

Individual Statcast data for every pitcher, modeling his real-life form and pitches, such as Dustin May’s sinker and Sixto Sanchez’ changeup;

Progressive time of day scenarios, presenting realistic environmental factors, such as afternoon games transitioning to twilight and evening play;

Increased customization options ranging from batting controls to camera angles;

For Nintendo Switch players, R.B.I. Baseball 21 now features online play to match up head-to-head.