Eight Data East Arcade Classics Arrive On PC

Ziggurat Interactive has collaborated with 612GAMES to release eight classic Data East arcade games on PC via Steam, The Humble Store and GOG.com. Data East was a force to be reckoned with in the arcades during the ’80s and ’90s, and this new bunch of eight classics is a great time to revisit some of yesterday’s quarter consumers, especially since these titles are currently on sale for 33 percent off. The eight games with a brief description from the publisher are listed below.

Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja: Grab your boomerang and bone club and get ready to go on a wild, prehistoric adventure with the cavemen ninjas, Joe & Mac! Help the daring duo make their way through platform-style levels as they fight against dinosaurs and rival cavemen in a quest to rescue the cavewoman of their tribe.

Super BurgerTime: Don the chef’s apron and poofy hat of Peter Pepper Jr. — son of Peter Pepper, the main character of the original BurgerTime — and navigate platforms while stacking burger ingredients! But watch out for Mr. Hot Dog, Mr. Egg, and the incredibly dangerous Mr. Pickle! Let’s hope your arsenal of spatulas, frying pans, and pepper shakers are enough to defeat the dedicated diner denizens in their quest to stop you from delivering delicious delights!

Heavy Barrel: Let loose with grenades and gunfire as you fight your way into an underground nuclear complex, currently held by evil terrorists! Your mission is to collect all six pieces of the superweapon known as Heavy Barrel and use it to defeat this terrorist threat.

SRD: Super Real Darwin: The evil aliens of Cokyo are attacking your people, the Lakya, and it’s up to you to stop them! Jump behind the controls of an advanced combat fighter and take down the enemy in this thrilling vertical scrolling shooter. This is no ordinary fighter, though, it can change forms to suit any threat and deal more damage, move more quickly, or soak up enemy attacks like a sponge.

Express Raider: Robbing banks, shootouts on horse-back, and roof-top fights, Express Raider will put your reflexes and speed to the test as you work to beat each level in the allotted time. Race against the clock to rob the fastest express in the West and secure the payday that will set you up for good!

Two Crude: Play as the most merciless of mercenaries, hired by the American government to stop the terrorist organization “Big Valley”. Venture into the wasteland of an irradiated New York where you must dip, dodge, duck, and demolish mutants and gangsters in this action-packed side-scrolling brawler.

Bad Dudes: Are you bad enough to battle the evil ninjas who have kidnapped President Ronnie? The Secret Service has recruited two street-smart brawlers, the Bad Dudes, for a dangerous rescue mission. As Blade or Striker, it is up to you to pursue the ninja threat through alleys, underground tunnels, and even on top of moving semi-trucks.

Gate Of Doom: Explore a fantastic magical world in this classic multiplayer action RPG for one to two players. Take control of one of the four heroes of prophecy, each with their own special abilities, and battle the demons of darkness that have begun to pour from the Gate of Doom. Only you can secure the magic items needed to seal the gate forever.