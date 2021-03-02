Co-Op Shooter Aliens: Fireteam Announced for Consoles, PC

20th Century Studios and Cold Iron Studios today announced Aliens: Fireteam, a new co-op shooter set in the Aliens universe.

First teased in 2018, Cold Iron Studios has finally revealed the Aliens game they’ve been working on for the past few years. Aliens: Fireteam is a three-player co-op survival game where squads infiltrate hives to exterminate them.

Aliens: Fireteam takes place in 23 years after Alien 3. Xenomorphs are well-known across the universe, and though outbreaks are rare, they still happen. Knowing this, the Colonial Protection Act of 2187 commissioned armed forces to patrol the universe to protect colonists from potential outbreaks. You assume the role of a new soldier traveling deep into Katanga to rein in the Xenomorph threat.

Players can take on one of five classes; Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc, and Recon. Cold Iron Studios confirmed there will be unlockable cosmetics, challenge cards, and mutators to incentivize replayability. Meanwhile, in-game, there are more than 20 total enemy types players will have to contend with. Only 11 are Xenomorphs, so expect some resistance from synthetics and maybe even Weyland-Yutani soldiers.

Aliens: Fireteam launches this summer on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.