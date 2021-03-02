Epic Games Acquires Fall Guys Developer Mediatonic

Back in May 2019, Epic Games announced that they would be acquiring Psyonix, the indie team behind Rocket League, and since that time the popular vehicular sports game has gone free-to-play in addition to its regular flow of new updates.

Now, Epic Games has once again made another huge developer acquisition with the recent announcement that the publisher has acquired Mediatonic, the developer behind Hatoful Boyfriend, Murder by Numbers and, most recently, the massive multiplayer hit Fall Guys. In a blog post detailing the acquisition, Mediatonic confirmed that Fall Guys will still remain available to purchase and play on Steam and PS4, and will still be making its way onto Switch and Xbox Series X/S later this summer. In addition, their current slate of new content which includes new seasons, rounds and costumes will remain unchanged, but the team did hint at incorporating new features that are now possible thanks to the acquisition, including “account systems, cross-play [and] squad vs squad modes.” Unlike Rocket League, Mediatonic has nothing to announce at the moment about a possible transition to free-to-play for Fall Guys in the immediate future.

