Square Enix Reveals Details About Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Square Enix has revealed some details about the recently announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the paid expansion for PlayStation 5. In addition to improvements to textures, lighting and background environments, players will be able to switch between two game modes: Graphics Mode, which prioritizes 4K high resolution graphics and Performance Mode, which prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second. There is also a new Photo Mode, that allows players to capture memorable moments in game. The biggest addition is course the new episode, the features Yuffie Kisaragi, the Wutai ninja who wasn’t available in the original release of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The new episode is two chapters long, centering on Yuffie and her elite ninja partner Sonon Kusakabe. This episode focuses on their adventures in stealing the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company with the help of Avalanche. Yuffie is proficient in close quarter and ranged attacks with her ninjutsu training and trademark giant shuriken, which make taking Yuffie into battle feel different than the other available characters. In addition to having a unit approach to combat, she can do some things outside of battle other characters can’t. She can smash Shinra boxes from afar or hit far away switches with her shuriken. As a trained ninja she can also traverse across latticed walls.