Harvest Moon: One World Begins Planting Season on PS4, Switch

Farming fans can finally pick up the newest entry in the Harvest Moon series: Harvest Moon: One World. As that title implies, Harvest Moon: One World is indeed on a bigger scale that its predecessors. Players will be traveling to all manner of different countries and locales in search of seeds for their fields. This isn’t just a casual search either; the Harvest Goddess has disappeared, leaving the world without many of its staple vegetables like carrots, tomatoes and cabbage. This isn’t just about making a farm, it’s about saving crops the world over.

In Harvest Moon: One World, players will have five different areas to visit. These include lush grasslands, beautiful beaches, dry deserts, rolling hills and even frigid mountains. Fans also have their choice of a male or female character, with each having plenty of interesting romance options. Keeping animals is back as a feature too, with different animals available in each biome.

The game comes in both standard and collector’s edition flavors, with the collector’s edition coming with a chicken plushie and a musical diorama depicting the main characters and some animals on the beach. Four DLC packs are also planned for the game, and the season pass is now available for $14.99.

Harvest Moon: One World is available now for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.