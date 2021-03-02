Razer Introduces its First Developers Conference

Razer has announced a new way to help bring developers close to gamers. Razer DevCon will be a first of its kind online event that will provide industry-driven innovation and cutting-edge feature integration across the Razer ecosystem. DevCon will take place on May 7 at 10:00 AM PST on the official Razer Twitch channel. It will consists of a series of technology-focused panels with over four hours of discussion. It will be lead by industry veterans from Razer along with leading partners from Activision Blizzard, Renaud Ostrowski, Audio Artist at Vibe Avenue Studios, and Frank Rosay, Game Producer at iLLOGIKA.

The panels will focus on three subjects that Razer offers. Razer Chroma, which is the lighting technology used on its hardware, will go over the means of integrating lighting and effects from games. THX Spatial Audio will showcase tips and tricks for upping the audio experience in games. Finally, Razer Gold will provide the how-to’s of integrating payment options. Registration is open to all PC, Console, and Mobile gaming eco-system developers.