Samantha Bond Lends Her Voice to Emma in Evil Genius 2: World Domination

It looks like the Evil Genius 2: World Domination team is doing everything they can to bring the classic Bond campiness to their game. It was revealed today that Samantha Bond, the Brosnan Bond-era Moneypenny, will be voicing one of the titular evil geniuses. As Emma, an ex-spymaster turned supervillain, Bond will be doing her best to stylishly bring the world to its knees.

Unlike some of the other playable geniuses in Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Emma isn’t out to take over the world. Rather, she wants to destroy it completely and utterly. Her skills as a former spy will serve players well as she works behind the scenes to ensure that the master plans don’t come to light until it’s already too late.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination launches for PC on March 30.