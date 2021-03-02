Yakuza: Like a Dragon Now Available on PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has one of the franchise’s most compelling stories in its long history – and revamps the gameplay formula in a major way. Instead of 3D brawler gameplay, the Dragon Quest-loving Ichiban Kasuga uses a turn-based JRPG battle system with his party – complete with job system. It’s a really fun adventure and one that’s filled with classic Sega games across many genres as well.

All owners of the game can celebrate the PS5 version’s launch with a free legends costume set with outfits from Majima, Kiryu, and Dojima available. This version includes more languages and players can enjoy a free upgrade from the PS4 version in either digital or disc form. Save data, however, does not carry over from the PS4 and PS5 versions – so if you’re looking to start the game over again, this is a good way to do it. The PS5 version is available either digitally or in physical form for $59.99.