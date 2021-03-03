AMD Unveils RX 6700 XT Graphics Card, Promises More Stock

Graphics cards have reached the point of Indiana Jones attempting to capture a relic in some two thousand year old tomb. AMD is doubling down with announcing the RX 6700 XT graphics card. While the RX 6800, 6800 XT and 6900 graphics cards have been some of the most difficult to obtain, AMD has promised there would be more stock with the 6700 XT than the previous release. The goal for this graphics card is to compete with NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 for 1440p gaming. It features AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture and 12 GB of GDDR6 RAM that will ride a 192-bit memory bandwidth. It retails for $479 and will be available on March 18 along with releases coming from third party vendors.