Capcom Talks with the Sound Team for Monster Hunter Rise

As we get ever closer to Monster Hunter Rise’s release we have yet another fantastic interview from Capcom, this time focusing on the sound design and soundtrack for the title. Kosuke Tanaka and Satoshi Hori sit down to discuss their work on how they decided to approach the upcoming release. Some interesting tidbits include them going out to capture many of the natural sounds for the areas explored, in addition to explaining the tonal differences in the soundtrack between World and Rise. There’s also a tease to the next interview which plans to talk with the lead designer of many illustrations for the series.

