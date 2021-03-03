Final Franchise Mode Update Releases Thursday for Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 21 will be receiving its last of four updates for its Franchise Mode. Players can download this update tomorrow and can expect some changes stemming from community feedback. Franchise Mode will now let players view the history of their league. This includes key award winners, conference and Super Bowl champions on a yearly basis. These will be located in a single hub with a year filter. For existing franchises, it will only have data for the current season you are on.

Trade logic and player value will also see improvements. The idea was to better adapt the core systems to better reflect a more realistic player movement experience. The focus is on a “reciprocation” approach for highly valued players. This means trading for a star will cost a package of either high value players, picks or both. A slew of smaller details have been added, as well. These can be read on the Gridiron Notes here.