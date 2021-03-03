NBA 2K21 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

2K and Xbox have announced that NBA 2K21 will be joining Xbox Game Pass on March 4. Those who subscribe to the service will let fans jump right into the game. Players will be able to access MyTEAM Season 5 – Age of Heroes, which is currently going on in the latest season. One thing that isn’t clear is what version or if both versions are being offered on the service. The posting from Xbox lists the ability to purchase the previous generation version at the bottom of the page. There are a ton of modes to play with the difference being the graphical fidelity between the two versions. You can read our review of NBA 2K21 here.