Respawn Showcases Apex Legends on Switch in New Trailer

Last month, Apex Legends fans got official word on when the popular free-to-play battle royale would be coming to Nintendo’s hybrid platform, with a release set for next week on March 9.

Ahead of the upcoming launch, Respawn Entertainment has shared a new trailer for Apex Legends with a specific focus on showing gameplay demonstrating how the game runs on Switch, which can be seen below. Additionally, Respawn has also detailed some of the launch bonuses that players will get for checking out the game on Switch, including thirty free Battle Pass levels, double XP that runs through March 23, and a limited-time Legendary Pathfinder skin known as P.A.T.H.

Apex Legends is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.