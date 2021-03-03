Review: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Percent Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Alloy Origins line of mechanical keyboards from HyperX have offered some of the best durability on the market. HyperX has now decided to release a shortened version of that keyboard with the Alloy Origins 60 Percent. The company previously teamed with Ducky to release a 60 percent keyboard, but this version will take the best of what the Alloy Origins has to offer and convey it in a smaller package. This version contains the red linear mechanical switches from HyperX, which fits in the middle between tactile and clicky. One thing is for certain, though: this is a beautiful keyboard.

If you are a ran of RGB, then the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Percent keyboard might show it off the best. The design of this keyboard stays in line with the Alloy Origins line. The keyboard is matte black and comprised of full aircraft-grade aluminum. It’s more of a brushed metal look and it’s heavy to make sure movement isn’t an issue. This allows the RGB to shine though thanks to the reflections and expanded spacing in between keys. The lighting can be customized via the HyperX NGENUITY software. This thing looks fantastic at night even with the on-board color profiles.

The exposed backlit keys are what really drive the illumination. The keyboard includes five adjustable brightness levels. Due to it being a 60 percent keyboard, there are quite a few secondary functions that are mapped. The function icons are located on the front of the keycaps, but light does not expose through these. This seems to be an ongoing design issue with 60 percent keyboards on the market which makes it hard to see without proper lighting. The RGB illumination does help with this, but it would be nice to see this added in the future.



To utilize these secondary functions, HyperX has included a Function Key and it’s placed in a proper spot. It sits on the far bottom right as the bottom key rather than feeling out of place in the middle, and that’s a small thing that’s appreciated. The arrow keys are placed next to this with volume and media controls sitting above the space bar. Even the Delete button is mapped as a secondary to the Backspace key, which is housed on the upper right. Neither of these keys will require a double-take to figure out exactly where they are.

The keycaps, themselves, are double shot PBT keycaps. The fonts are wide and further provide to the overall look of the keyboard. This means that durability isn’t an issue and the fonts won’t wear out. Each cap surface is offers just enough grip and isn’t as rough as other keyboard makers. Staying in line with the Alloy Origins, this keyboard is extremely fast to type with. There’s also a replacement Space Bar that allows even more light to come through.



The red linear mechanical switches seem to fit the Alloy Origins 60 Percent the best, which are rated at 80 million clicks. The HyperX Red Switches are allowed for shorter actuation and it fits the bill for a smaller keyboard. Each key press is straightforward and quick, but also soft and satisfying. There isn’t any resistance on each press and the sound is minimal for when the actuation point is reached.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Percent allows for three profiles to be stored on the device with on-board memory, as there are three default profiles already loaded. Macros can also be programmed. The keyboard connects via a USB-C to USB-A cable and has two height settings for the with one allowing for a steep tilt. Along with 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover, it covers all the basics and provides ultimate portability for on-the-go gaming.



Closing Comments:

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Percent Mechanical Keyboard offers the best RGB illumination on the market. The feel of the keyboard follows in the line of the Alloy Origins keyboards, but arguably ups this with the implementation of secondary functions and how they are used. The double shot PBT keycaps apply just enough grip, while actually using the keyboard is fast and seamless. Gaming allowed for instantaneous commands thanks to the shorter actuation from the HyperX Red Linear Switches. The cherry on top for this keyboard is the fact that it’s a mere $99.99. Yes, Razer’s Mercury 60 Percent keyboard looks fantastic, but the way the light illuminates through this keyboard is absolutely beautiful.