Studio Fizbin’s Minute of Islands Suffers Last-Minute Delay

The unsettlingly-attractive adventure game Minute of Islands, has suffered a last-minute, and unfortunately indefinite, delay. Studio Fizbin’s side-scrolling adventure was set to release across PC and consoles in no less than a fortnight from now, March 18. And there was plenty of reason to look forward to what the game had in store, thanks in no small part to its artistic design and aesthetic — not least the strange mix of children’s story-like illustration littered with not-so-child friendly imagery.

Sadly, no updated release date was given — stating that due to “major technical issues that occurred during the last round of testing”, the game’s inevitable release had to be postponed. Hopefully it’s neither too dire an issue that Studio Fizbin can resolve, nor one that will mean we’ll be waiting long for the game to finally be made available.