Before Your Eyes’ Narrative Adventure Navigates Via Blinking

Developer GoodbyeWorld Games are hoping to bring something new to the narrative adventure genre — let alone kick things off with a good debut release — in the form of Before Your Eyes. A first-person tale in which the player-character revisits key moments of their life, all of which are transitioned to by real-life blinking instigated by the player themselves. The game, when available, using an accompanying webcam peripheral to detect when a player is blinking, so as to progress the story.

Beyond that, the game doesn’t make any effort on skirting around the truth of the game’s premise with the accompanying presser drawing to attention the presence of the game’s narrator, the Ferryman, whose job is to guide souls to the afterlife. The question is whether or not the game can deliver on an interesting tale, let alone if its blinking gimmick can help elevate its pitch even further. Before Your Eyes is planned to release on PC, on April 8.