A good gaming chair does enhance the overall gaming experience, and finding a good sale on one always sweetens the deal. The ergonomic Yitahome Massage Gaming Chair is currently 30 percent off at Amazon.com. From now until 11:59 PM pacific standard time on March 10, ordering this chair from Amazon has an on site coupon of $25 off and entering 206EP9WG as a promotional code at check out takes off an additional $38, bringing the total down to $126.99 from $189.99.