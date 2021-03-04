Battle to Make Deliveries in ConnecTank, Gameplay Trailer Reveal

Last month we got our first look at ConnecTank via a few screenshots from Natsume and YummyYummyTummy. It’s got charming style and strategic gameplay. Now, you can check out some of the action in the reveal trailer.

We get to meet your employer, Finneas Fat Cat, who informs viewers of the task at hand– delivering goods. The difficulty comes in the form of competitors and upset locals who are trying to take you down. Make it through by completing conveyor belt puzzles that load ammo before firing at enemy tanks. There are various tanks to choose from each with their own modifications. You can even play together with others in co-op mode to swiftly crush opposing delivery services.

Have a look at the trailer below for a breakdown of what to expect from ConnecTank. There is no slated release date but the narrator says it’s coming soon.