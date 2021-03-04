Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Receives Release Date Announcement Trailer

The brand new entry in the Disgaea series has been a long time coming and has been highly anticipated since its reveal last year. Toady we got a look at the release date in addition to some awesome returning characters that will be available at launch. These include the likes of Adell, Girl Laharl, Asagi and even Rozalin to make for early powerful allies. The trailer also, in Disgaea fashion, showcases some of the utterly ridiculous and outstanding combos players can do in order to dish out massive numbers of damage on any enemy who dare stand in their way.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny launches on June 29. Check out the latest trailer below: