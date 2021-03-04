Dive into Rune Factory 5 with the Latest Gameplay Trailer

Rune Factory 5 is still planning to launch on Switch later this year, and late last night there was a Japanese stream that showed off some brand new footage. In particular it showcased characters and a brand new gameplay trailer with a heavy emphasis on combat. This is one of our first real looks at some of the more nuanced elements of gameplay, which appears to be quite the upgrade from Rune Factory 4. It will be exciting to learn even more as we get closer to the Japanese May release coming up in just a couple months.

Rune Factory 5 launches later this year on Nintendo Switch. Check out the latest trailer below: