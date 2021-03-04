Hitman 3 March Roadmap Includes Berlin Egg Hunt, New Escalations, Contracts

The final entry in Hitman’s World of Assassination trilogy released back in January, but IO Interactive has continued to release new free and paid content throughout the past month, culminating in a big update last week.

Now, with March underway, IO Interactive has shared a new trailer that details more of the content that is headed to Hitman 3 over the next several weeks, which can be seen below. The first new Escalation of March, The Lesley Celebration, is already available, while players can expect more featured contracts in Chongqing from Easy Allies on March 11, as well as in Mendoza from Eurogamer on March 25. On March 19, the second Elusive Target of Hitman 3 arrives, as the Stowaway heads to the Isle of Sgail and will remain available to assassinate until March 29. Then, IO Interactive looks to close out the month with a bang, as March 30 sees a second game update, the sixth and final Deluxe Escalation, The Satu Mare Delirium, and a brand new seasonal event, the Berlin Egg Hunt, which runs until April 12 and promises new objectives, items, targets and a new costume as the German map receives a festive overhaul.

For more on Hitman 3, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.