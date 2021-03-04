Kaze and the Wild Masks Story Trailer Releases Ahead of March 26 Launch

We’ve covered Kaze and the Wild Masks before and found it to be a top-shelf game – even with only a slice of the game available in its spring demo. The action-packed game feels like a mix of an action-platformer with a gameplay flow very similar to the original Donkey Kong Country trilogy. With a 32-bit-inspired graphical style, the artwork is highly-detailed and gorgeous in both still frames and in motion. The game will get a physical release on May 25 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One and a digital release on those platforms – as well as Steam, on March 26.