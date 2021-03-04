No More Heroes Games Getting Limited Editions on Switch

No More Heroes 3 is still on the horizon, but if you need Travis Touchdown right now then you’ll be able to play the first two games on Switch. Those with an itch for more collectibles are covered by Limited Run Games.

There are standard and limited editions coming for both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle. Pre-orders for both open on March 12. Both editions come with the same types of extras: soundtrack CD, 18 x 24 inch reversible poster, art book and SteelBook case. Both collector’s editions will cost $69.99 each.

The standard editions, on the other hand, cost $34.99 each. Super fans who pick up both collector’s editions will get a complimentary Santa Destroy flag.