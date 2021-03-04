Old-School Pixelated Shooter Exophobia Releasing This October

The current crop of old-school orientated first-person shooters is growing more and more as the years — and indeed months — roll on by, but seldom do we catch sight of a similarly nostalgic, throw-back release that goes one further on the visual front. By reverting all the way back to the 8-bit sprites of the early 90’s in that same boxed, claustrophobic environment of shooting. But that’s exactly what Exophobia has done, the latest entrant into this microcosm of shooters by developer Zarc Attack.

Aiming to provide that same degree of brutal, 3D shooting this time in a more pixellated environment, Exophobia pits players in an abandoned spaceship filled to the brim with aliens to blast away. Complete with the signature secret areas to hunt down and weapons to upgrade. Exophbia is planned to release across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch & PC on October 5.