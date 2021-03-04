The Silver Case 2425 Limited Edition Pre-Orders Now Available

New Game Plus Expo kicked off with a bang with the announcement of The Silver Case 2425. This package brings together The Silver Case and its sequel The 25th Ward: The Silver Case coming to Switch.

If you love Grasshopper Manufacture and want a copy, you’ll be able to pick up a limited edition from NIS America. It includes the complete soundtrack, hardcover art book, two comics and a poster all housed within a collector’s box.

The Silver Case 2425 Limited Edition is set to launch on July 6 and costs $89.99.