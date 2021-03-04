Trio of Aksys Otome Games Get Release Windows

Aksys Games are well known for publishing otome visual novels in English. Earlier, they revealed three titles that were next on their localization slate. Now at the New Game Plus Expo we’ve finally received release windows for each title.

They’re not coming quite as fast as otome games released last year. First up will be Olympia Soiree which is coming this fall. Next up will be Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani in winter 2021. This is the localized name for Dairoku: Ayakashimori (and the first time we’ve seen their official English title). Finally there’s Variable Barricade expected to release in winter 2022.

All three titles are coming to Switch, which just cements its status as the modern otome platform.