Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Drops to $30 on Consoles for Today Only

Back in November, Ubisoft released the latest entry in their long-running historical open world series, which transports players back to ninth century Britain as the Viking Eivor looks to establish a new homeland.

For new players looking to check out the latest Assassin’s Creed, GameStop and Amazon are both running a daily deal for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5, PS4 and Xbox that cuts the price of the game in half to $30. However, as is typical with daily deals, this price will only be available until the end of the day, so interested players should check out the sale by heading to the links above.

For more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is also available on PC, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “an enjoyable opportunity to vicariously raid and pillage the English countryside.”