Crystal Dynamics Drops Next-Gen Overview Trailer for Marvel’s Avengers

Crystal Dynamics have dropped a new trailer going over what players can expect from Marvel’s Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Marvel’s Avengers finally arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this month. Originally scheduled to launch alongside the new consoles, the game was delayed to early 2021. The team at Crystal Dynamics have been working on new content and attempting to fix the game’s many shortcomings. The next-gen updates will hopefully fix many of the performance problems found on the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S should see an immediate difference in load times, which will likely be insanely better than on last-gen consoles. The new consoles will also allow for 4K 60fps gameplay, higher resolution textures, and increased effects. Crystal Dynamics has even managed to increase the amount of destruction Hulk can cause. Finally, there will be cross-gen play within the PlayStation and Xbox console families. So, for example, PS5 can play with PS4. However, no word on cross-play just yet.

The next-gen update arrives March 18 alongside another more controversial update. Crystal Dynamics revealed that they are altering how players level up their characters. Before, all heroes leveled up in a linear fashion requiring the same amount of XP for every level. After March 18, the grind to level up increases drastically once you reach Level 25. They’re also removing random cosmetics entirely, instead opting to move the items to the cosmetic vendor where they can be acquired with in-game currency.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S alongside the character Hawkeye on March 18.