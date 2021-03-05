NBA Jam Lives on in Ultimate Rivals: The Court

The announcement trailer for NBA Jam spiritual successor Ultimate Rivals: The Court has dropped, showcasing a game that takes the classic Jam formula and sets it in a (perhaps not so) far-flung future, where it turns out the entire world is a simulation, the players are all perfect AI players designed with flawless flaming dunks and all of it is run by an evil, seemingly-robotic CEO who is probably the AI itself.

The game, of course, is a more direct follow-up to late 2019’s Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, which was essentially the NHL Hockey version of the game and is currently available on Apple Arcade. Like that game, teams are made up of three players whose skills resemble real-life basketball the way a monster truck resembles a Honda Fit — they will have superhuman ups and fiery shots that you can take from downtown. The trailer shows one Mr. Tim Kitzrow, whose voice players will immediately recognize from NBA Jam, being sucked into a TV screen, presumably to be enslaved as the announcer for these techno-jacked, Tron-like games.

The action looks to be plenty frenetic, and with 140+ player likeness licenses from across both the NBA and WNBA, it should be easy enough to find your favorites among them.

Ultimate Rivals: The Court is due out in Q3 this year, first on Apple Arcade, then Steam, with other as-yet-unannounced platforms to follow. For now, here’s the video: