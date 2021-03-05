New Ocean-Lurking Horror Highlighted in Spring Animal Crossing: New Horizons Feature Video

Nintendo today dropped the Animal Crossing: New Horizons spring update feature video, highlighting, among other things, Shamrock Day, Mario Day and some of the creatures you will be able to catch, like the dreadful Spider Crab, which combines Arachnophobia with Kabourophobia — which I have just learned is the term for fear of crustaceans, and will be working into a conversation later today — to send you to new heights of skin-crawling horror.

Players will also see the return of tadpoles and orchid mantises, among other less-nightmarish creatures, bamboo harvesting, as well as all the cool Mario Day stuff, which began showing up on the 1st of the month. Mario Day items include large mushrooms, ? blocks, Mario clothing and so much more.

If, for some reason, you haven’t been drawn back in to your island yet, perhaps Shamrock Day, which evidently shows up from March 10 to March 17, and lets you dress like a little elf and drink green beer! Be sure to tell all your craft-beer-drinking friends about that last bit — they will love it (they won’t). Here’s hoping one of the items you can acquire is a Donegal.