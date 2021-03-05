Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition Expands Console Practice Today

Sim fans who haven’t already gotten the Two Point Hospital bug have a good reason to give it a try now. Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition is available on console now, and all of the essential Two Point Hospital content is included in the treatment plan.

Included in the Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition remedy course are the main game, the Bigfoot Expansion, Pebberly Island and Off the Grid. Fans can enjoy the Close Encounters add-on as well. This doesn’t encompass everything within the Two Point Hospital realm, but it’s everything one needs to get started as hospital administrators in a world that’s not exactly normal.

Two Point Hospital is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.