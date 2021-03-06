Genshin Impact Travelers Are Cordially Invited To The Windblume Festival

Genshin Impact’s Version 1.4. Invitation of Windblume, will launch on March 17. All players who have reached adventure Rank 20 and completed the Song of the Dragon and Freedom questline are cordially invited to join the citizens of Mondstadt in their annual celebration of freedom and love. The Windblume Festival originated to commemorate the liberate of Mondstadt 2600 years ago, but in contemporary times it has become the season in express true love and participle in various outdoor games. The Knights of GAvonius and the Adventurer’ Guild organize a series of mini’games and challenges for players to enjoy on their own or with friends. Naturally, prizes can be won by participating including two festival exclusive items: the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon and the Winsong Lyre, along with a new 4-star weapon, Windlume Ode. Additionally, there is a new story quest with multiple endings that give the Traveler an excuse to spend some time with Barabara, Noelle, Bennett and Chongyun.

In addition to the Windblume Festival, Version 1.4 will reveal more details about the Abyss Order and the fate of the Traveler’s long-lost sibling. Travelers who continue to investigate “Bough Keeper” Dainsleif will face the formidable Abyss Herald and learn some secrets about the first Ruin Guard at Stormterror’s Lair. After first appearing in Dragonspin, “Thonry Benevolence” Rosaria will become the game’s latest 4-star playable character. Armed with a polearm and the power of Cyro, Rosaria’s quickness allows her to get behind enemies to attack while her elemental skill can deal high Cyro damage with constant bursts of area of effect Cyro.

Additional new functions and optimizations will also be introduced to improve player experience. In Version 1.4, players can hold up to five Condensed Resin in their Inventory at any one time. Additionally, players can opt to lower their World Level to suit their needs both in Single-Player and Co-Op Mode. Genshin Impact is free to play with in game purchases and can be downloaded on PlayStation 4 and Play Station 5 from the PlayStation Store, on Android from Google Play, on iOS from the App Store, and on PC only from the Genshin Impact official website (genshin.mihoyo.com).