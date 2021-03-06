Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Receives Development Update Video

The Azure Striker series is planned to get its next title sometime next year, and with that still a ways off fans are wondering where the title is right now. As a pleasant update, we’re getting development information on where the team is currently with the title for those dying to learn any little bit of information they can. Keiji Infaune and Hiroki Miyazawa discuss their parts of the title and tease some brand new footage for fans to look at, with more to come the closer we get to release.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is planning to launch in 2022. Check out the latest development update below: