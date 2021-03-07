Clubhouse Pass Season 2 Now Available for PGA Tour 2K21

2K is continuing to provide content for PGA Tour 2K21 as the Clubhouse Pass Season 2 is now available. 2k and HB Studios have also announced a new course that is free for everyone and coincides with this weekend’s PGA Tour event. The Bay Hill Club & Lodge from the Arnold Palmer Classic is now available to play on. As for Season 2, this ongoing live service will run from March 4 to June 3 and allows players to unlock a ton of content for MyPLAYER. This includes 75 levels of gear, new Titleist gear and clubs along with FootJoy gloves and shoes. Listed below are the breakdown of tiers that are accessible to players. You can read our review of PGA Tour 2K21 here.

Free: This tier enables players to access 15 free levels of the 75 levels in Season 1. Every five levels passed will result in a reward;

Premium Pass ($7.99): All 75 levels of rewards are available to unlock through gameplay;

Premium+ Pass ($14.99): All 75 levels of rewards are available to unlock through gameplay; players can also skip the first 20 levels and automatically unlock those rewards.