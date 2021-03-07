Secretlab Announces New Limited Edition QUICCS Chair

The company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair has announced a new limited edition chair for fans of multi-award winning toy designer Quiccs. The Secretlab QUICCS Edition Gaming Chair will be available in both the TITAN and OMEGA versions. The edition is limited to 200 chairs and is available to people in the United States, Philippines and Singapore. Each chair will come with an exclusive 12-inch MEGATEQ vinyl figure. This is a special edition design from of Quiccs’ signature TEQ63 toy and has been created specifically for this collaboration. You can read our review of the Secretlab OMEGA chair here.

Ian Ang, co-founder of and CEO of Secretlab had this to say about the collaboration, “Having won Artist of the Year and Toy of the Year awards from Clutter Magazine in New York, topped off with a recent collaboration with adidas, Quiccs is a giant among artists and toy designers internationally. It’s easy to see why fans love his toys. We’re craftsmen and lovers of good design at Secretlab, and we constantly seek out the best artists and designers to work with to challenge the status quo. With his talent and drive, Quiccs was a natural choice for yet another groundbreaking collaboration and we’re really excited to partner with him on this special project for both our fans.”