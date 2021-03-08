Monster Hunter Rise Demo Update Coming this Week

The demo was a short but enjoyable experience online when the original one for Monster Hunter Rise launched in January. Now players can dive back into the fighting action with another demo launching in just a few days. While mostly the same, this one introduces the flagship monster, Magnamalo, as a worth opponent to fight. Players can take him on and see how they fare against the unique purple-beast. Those who haven’t picked up the demo, or deleted it, can redownload with the changes starting on March 11. Anyone who still currently has the demo will be able to update it on March 11 to start taking on the quest without having to redownload anything.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26. Be sure to check out the updated demo when it goes live on March 11.