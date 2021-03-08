Capcom Showcases the Three amiibo for Monster Hunter Stories 2

It was revealed just this morning that three brand new amiibo would be coming to the Monster Hunter Series thanks to Stories 2 but at the time we just got simple image teases. Now Capcom has come out will full images of the figurines detailing how they’ll look when they launch later this year. The three amiibo figures include Ena holding a Rathalos egg, Razewing Ratha standing upright and Tsukino looking very professional. All three unlock cosmetic outfits that hunters can wear in-game and bonus challenges, but details on that haven’t been clarified just yet. It would be great if we also got reprints of the original amiibo from Monster Hunter Stories on 3DS, but it’s unknown if that’s likely to happen at this time.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches on July 9. Check out a closer look at the amiibo below: