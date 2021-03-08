Discover the Rampage in Monster Hunter Rise

The rampage in Monster Hunter Rise has been an element of the title players have been excited to hear more about. Now we got a trailer themed mostly around it, in addition to some returning and new monster faces. Returning monsters include fan-favorites Nargacuga and Zinogre with a tease for a brand new terrifying looking monster as well. We also got confirmation on title updates much like World, with the first featuring the item-stealing Chameleos in April. The rampage of course gets an emphasis and is highlighted as a tower defense-like feature about fending off huge waves of monsters. Fortunately Kamura Village allies will come to help in addition to teaming up with friends, so it seems like a lot of fun to be had.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26. Check out the latest trailer below: