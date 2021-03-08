Dreaming Sarah Launches on Consoles with New Trailer

Rest up and embark on a new adventure in Dreaming Sarah. This platforming title is now available for consoles on PS4, PS5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and Switch. It features an interesting world to explore which is shown in the new launch trailer.

Dreaming Sarah sees players controlling a girl who is actually in a coma. You explore levels within her subconscious like forests, a haunted mansion and the moon while meeting some intriguing characters. Along the way you will find useful items to help reach new areas and be used in old locations. Pay attention to your surrounding, seek out answers and reach one of two different endings. Its 2D gameplay and pixelated art adds some old school charm.

The game previously released on Steam a few years ago to general positive reviews. Check out the video below for a look at the action.