ESO: Flames of Ambition Introduces New Champion System, Dungeons

The Elder Scrolls Online just got a new injection of content today via the Flames of Ambition DLC pack. Among a few other things, this latest addition brings two new dungeons to the game as part of the ongoing “Gates of Oblivion” storyline. One of these, “Black Drake Villa” teams players up with “Eveli Sharp-Arrow,” a wood elf looking to search the archives of an ancient mansion and clear it of the monsters lurking within.

The other dungeon, “The Cauldron,” pits players against the Cult of the Waking Flame. The cult has taken over a small town and enslaved the inhabitants to use as labor within the ruins of a nearby mine. With the help of “Lyranth,” a Dremora, players must free the prisoners and thwart the cult’s plans.

As for the new Champion system, high-level player should find it easier to align their characters with their chosen playstyles thanks to three new constellation groups. A “champion bar” has also been introduced, which allows players to equip up to four powerful boons on their character. Check out the full notes for a more detailed breakdown.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out one of our reviews to learn more about the game and how it compares to the likes of Skyrim.