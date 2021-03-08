Mario Day Sale: Nintendo Celebrates Mario’s 35th Anniversary with Deals, In-Game Events

Continuing the Mario 35th anniversary celebrations, Nintendo have announced they will be celebrating the arrival of March 10 (MAR10 – get it?) with a sale, lasting from now until March 13 at 11:59 PT. The sale will feature regular-sale-rotation games like Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Luigi’s Mansion 3 – all available for a whopping 35% off. Additionally, 35th anniversary swag is getting the same discount at the Nintendo NY store, as well as the online shop. No Mario Kart or Smash Bros. for now, although gamers will find similar deals on Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Yoshi’s Crafted World — probably just a coincidence that they’re also 35% off.

In addition to the above sale, Nintendo is also celebrating with a Mario Tour, which begins tomorrow and runs through March 23 on Mario Kart Tour for Android and iOS, adding a new course, drivers, karts, and gliders to the mix. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will have some mario-themed poses for Fave Photos and items from past in-game special events. Additionally, players will get an in-game Mario hat cushion for logging in during the event.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, of course, continues its own celebration with many Mario-themed items, including two Warp Pipes that can be used to travel between locations on the island.