Microsoft’s Acquisition of Zenimax Media Clears Hurdles in U.S., EU

Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softwork’s parent company has gained approval from regulators in both the United States and Europe.

Microsoft’s large purchase moves full steam ahead after winning approval from the European Commission and US Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC). The EU commission concluded that it “the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns.” The SEC merely published a note of effectiveness that it accepted an S-4 registration for a merger or acquisition.

With approval from both territories, the merger may move forward. We’ll need to wait for official statements from Microsoft and Zenimax Media. In Microsoft’s eyes, the merger serves as a major boon for its growing gaming and services divisions. Buying Zenimax Media not only grants them numerous quality studios, but their storied IP as well. Microsoft can also offer games like Doom, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls VI, and Starfield on Xbox Game Pass when they launch, helping to bolster the service.

With the merger approaching, PlayStation and Switch players wait with abated breath. Outside of currently announced projects like Doom Eternal’s PS5 upgrade and DLC or current deals with PlayStation, neither Microsoft or Zenimax Media has revealed what will happen with future titles. Both Xbox and Zenimax executives have offered statements both encouraging and discouraging about whether Zenimax Media titles will continue appearing on Sony and Nintendo platforms. Hopefully, we’ll get that information soon.

We’ll let you know should Microsoft or Zenimax Media make any announcements.