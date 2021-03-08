Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Launching in Early July

Capcom’s giant Monster Hunter stream started fans off with a bang including a new trailer for Stories 2, a look at the new co-op and a release date for fans to get excited about. The story trailer included a look at the companion Rathalos known as Razewing who is said to cause calamity in these times. It’s up to its rider to work together and keep this from coming true. It won’t take long to hop into this title either, as Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be launching in just 4 months on July 9. This announcement also came with the reveal of a deluxe addition as well as 4 brand new amiibo including Ena, the Razewing Ratha and Tsukino.

Monster Hunter Rise 2: Wings of Ruin launches on July 9. Check out the full new trailer below: