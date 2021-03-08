Rust to Arrive on Consoles Come Springtime

Console-based survival fans only have a few months left to wait until Rust: Console Edition makes it to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Developer Double Eleven released a new trailer teasing the upcoming release today, and the game is definitely looking quite good for something that originally released back in 2013.

Just like in the original PC version, Rust: Console Edition will drop players onto a dilapidated island along with 99 other survivors. This isn’t a battle royale though; there’s no prize waiting for players if they manage to take out all the others. The only objective is to survive. Sometimes that means raiding other players; sometimes it means getting raided. Resources are limited and needs scale with group size. So while making a team might be safer, it also means having to find/take more resources.

Double Eleven has not yet given a hard release date for Rust: Console Edition, but the developer did state that a closed beta is already live. It likely won’t be too much longer now.