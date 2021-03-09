Alice and You Brings Back 80s Arcade Aesthetics

Many modern games attempt to recapture the magic of 8 and 16-bit games. Not a ton aim their efforts at Japanese arcade games of the 1980s. Alice and You in the Planet of Numbers is one such title.

The gameplay itself is an easy to grasp but difficult to master puzzle concept. Each tile on the floor is numbered. This determines how many tile s your character will move next. However, once tiles have been stepped on they’ll disappear. The goal is to make it through each stage safely without falling through the gaps in the floor.

Alice and You in the Planet of Numbers’ soundtrack comes from Junko Ozawa. She’s best known for her compositions in the arcade versions of Dig Dug II, Pac-Mania and Rolling Thunder. The game is currently discounted to $5.94 on Steam.